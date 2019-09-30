Program targets future firefighters amidst recruitment challenges

A program bringing together fire departments, high schools, and Madison College is working to target future firefighters, as departments across the country face challenges in recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters.

The program, called Start College Now, brings together area high schools and fire departments with Madison College to provide training using firefighting equipment to certify students in firefighting, as well as get them college credits.

"This is an opportunity for high school students to achieve college credits and also gain firefighting experience," said Joshua Hecht, a lieutenant with the Baraboo Fire Department and an instructor with Madison College.

Hecht said departments across the nation are facing issues with recruiting and keeping firefighters, especially volunteer firefighters.

"The recruitment rate throughout the country for volunteer firefighters is down, people just don't have the time that they used to, whether it be multiple jobs, families," Hecht said. "A lot of the things that we're seeing with retention and why people are leaving are they have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, and they have to be able to support their family."

Additionally, Baraboo fire chief Kevin Stieve said the expectations on firefighters have changed.

"The requirements to be a paid-per-call or volunteer firefighter have changed over the years, and the time required to the training and responses have increased," Stieve said.

That's why programs like Start College Now are helpful in giving potential firefighters a taste of the job, as well as getting them the training early, so departments don't have to wait for them to train in the future.

"To get introduced to these programs sooner, rather than later, is only going to set them up for success in the future," said Adam Perez, a Madison firefighter and part time instructor with Madison College.

For high schoolers, the program offers a glimpse into the future.

"A lot of classes aren't hands on at all, and as you can see this is everything, literally all hands on, it's an amazing experience," said Luiza Kurbanova, a Sun Prairie High School student. Kurbanova was training at Madison College, practicing navigating a narrow gear fully suited up.

For others, it's a way to follow in another's footsteps.

"I just remember going in and seeing his gear laid out, his name tag and everything," said Tyson Fry of his father, who used to be a firefighter. "It was kind of a heartwarming kind of thing, that could be me some day."

For future Marine Hunter Walker, it's a way to give back.

"I think it's partly the whole thought process of just not wanting to be doing nothing, if I'm not putting my life on the line, that feels like I'm not accomplishing enough," he said.

Fry and Walker were practicing getting their gear on and off in under two minutes at the Baraboo Fire Department.

Whatever the reason behind the interest, Hecht said it's rewarding training the future generation of Wisconsin firefighters.

"I really like watching students go from a point where they think that they can't do it, to a final point where it becomes so natural to them, they don't even have to think about it," Hecht said. "To watch the progress of the high school students is amazing."

