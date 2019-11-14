Program trains first responders to respond to farm accidents

The Rural Firefighter Delivering Agricultural Safety and Health Training Course is working to train firefighters how to respond to farm emergencies.

The National Farm Medicine Center has found the farming industry is one of the most dangerous in the United States.

“You’re about seven to eight times more likely to die in a farm accident than other jobs,” said Dr. Casper Bendixson, the director of the National Farm Medicine Center.

Accidents can include entrapment or entanglement with heavy farm equipment or confined spaces.

The Rural Firefighter Delivering Agricultural Safety and Health Training Course, or RF DASH, is looking to train firefighters to be more familiar with farm accidents.

“Today we have less farms and we have less firefighters,” said Bendixson. “20 to 30 years ago, you had a lot of first responders who were from the farm and they understood the farm environment.”

Pittsville Fire Company Chief Jerry Minor says half of his department had a farm background but now only less than ten percent grew up on a farm.

“In order for us to do safe rescues, we have to approach these scenes with knowledge of what’s going on and how that person got in there in the first place,” said Minor. “A farm accident is a unique rescue, so it poses more threats to the actual rescuers.”

Chris Davis grew up on a farm in the Wisconsin Dells and lost his grandfather to a farming accident.

“My parents started in 1977 and we’ve been here ever since,” Davis said. “Safety first, no matter what preach safety.”

The training works to familiarize firefighters with equipment, animals, and the types of accidents which can happen.

“They’re learning to respond to a unique emergency,” said Bendixson. “But they’re learning more about their community and the hazards that are there.”

Davis said he works with the Kilbourn Fire Department to allow them to train on his farm any time of the year.

“You want to go home to your family at night,” said Davis. “You want to go home to your loved ones during the holiday.”

To learn more about the national program, click here.

