Project Home raises money to repair veterans' homes

To celebrate Veterans Day, local organization Project Home spent the day raising money for their "Serving Those Who Served" program.

The program works with low-income veterans and their families to make various improvements to their homes.

These include repairs around the house and making veterans' homes more energy efficient to lower the cost of their energy bills. The program also helps make homes more accessible for older veterans by building ramps or adding grab bars in bathrooms.

"Veterans sign up for the ultimate sacrifice and they not only do that, they also give up so much for us. It's not just about what they've given for us, it's what they've given up to do that service. And so this is just our way to work within the framework of Project Home and give back a little bit to them," said Jason Hafeman, Project Home's Outreach Manager.

Since "Serving Those Who Served" started in 2016, the program has helped 55 veterans and their families by working on 23 homes. Hafeman said without the support of the community, they would not be able to continue their work.

"We've had such great participation, I'm blown away by the number of people in the community but small businesses and other organizations right here that are trusting us and investing in this project so we can reinvest in our vets, it's amazing," he said.

Hafeman said with the continued support, he hopes to keep growing the program and making sure veterans know it is there to serve them.