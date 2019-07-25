Project Money: Creating sub-savings accounts

Meet Project Money Team Sue and Jeff Henning. A family with two adult children, looking towards retirement when an unexpected diagnosis quickly drained their savings.

On Monday, the two talked about sub-saving accounts and what they mean to consumers like you.

"Determine where your money goes each month so you can decide what type of savings account work best for your budget," Sue said.

The two explained how they were able to form their sub-saving accounts. They reviewed monthly expenses to see what were "big hitters."

Pet expenses, car insurance, homeowners insurance, taxes, a vacation fund and Christmas savings can all be factors to sub-saving accounts.

"You can even label the accounts so you know what each balance is being saved for," Jeff said.

Money is sitting in an account where the two can transfer the amount right into their checking when the payment is due.

Both agree automatic transfers seem to be the best way to make sure the money is always there.

"It's great to set these up every time you get paid so you're setting aside money without having to think about it," Sue said.

You can follow Jeff and Sue's journey as well as the other Project Money Teams as they work to reduce their debt and increase their savings.

