Promega awarded CEDA award for economic contributions

Promega Corporation won the Business Retention and Expansion award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association for their new research and development facility.

The award was announced on Wednesday at the Community and Economic Development Awards (CEDA) ceremony in Madison. The CEDA

Awards program was established by WEDA to recognize businesses, projects and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy.

According to WEDA, the Business Retention and Expansion award honors projects where communities helped to retain and potentially expand the operations of an existing business critical to the economic vitality of the community.

“We are honored to receive this award. We’re also honored to call Fitchburg home and continue to grow our business here,” said Chuck York, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at Promega. “There’s

been an innovative partnership between Promega and Fitchburg that goes back to the founding of both the company and the city. We’ve supported one another in our phases of growth.”

Promega Corporation was founded in 1978. It employs 1,600 people globally with a 2018 revenue of roughly $450 million.

To meet customer demand and support long-term growth, Promega is building a $190 million, 270,000 sq. ft. research and development facility that will create 100 new jobs over the next five years with average compensation of $97,000 per year. The project is being built in Fitchburg.