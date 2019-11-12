Proposal to hire more police officers defeated in Madison Common Council vote

The Madison Common Council has defeated a proposal to hire six new Madison police officers at a meeting Tuesday night.

The vote, 17-3 against, comes as overtime costs for the department are on the rise. According to the department, overtime costs next year are expected to be 68 percent higher than ten years before. That translates into about $3.7 million dollars in overtime.

The amendment to the operating budget called for hiring six new police officers, while also cutting expenses elsewhere in the department, according to online city records.

Former Chief Mike Koval resigned earlier this year. At the time he said in an interview with NBC15 that one of the reasons he decided to quit the force was because of a lack of police officers.

Interim Chief Victor Wahl has echoed the former chief’s comment, saying that major events on Halloween and Fourth of July led to more overtime.

