Proposed Air National Guard Fighter Jets draw concerns

The Air National Guard plans to bring in F-35A Fighter Jets to Truax Field in Madison, which is raising concerns for both people who live near the area and lawmakers.

"I'm growing hops that will be used for beer," Steve Klafka said.

It's safe to say Klafka spends a lot of time outside.

"We’re painting our house now so scraping and preparation work on it," he said.

Because he’s only two miles from the airport, it can get noisy.

He said when planes and the current F-16 Fighter Jets fly over his home, it takes his breath away.

"You have to stop your conversation, It shakes your windows. It can be kind of scary if you're not expecting it," he said

According to the Air National Guard Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), the F-35A Fighter Jets can be as loud as 75 decibels. A Purdue University study said that's as loud as a rock concert.

Lawmakers also said they're concerned about who it’s impacting.

State Rep. Chris Taylor, Dane County Board Supervisor Yogesh Chawla and Madison Alder Marsha Rummel said in a statement, “We are very concerned about the Air National Guard's own conclusion that the F-35 program disparately impacts low-income communities and children. .."

The EIS documents said the noise can stretch affecting 132 households and 292 people.

The decibels can range from 70 to 75, resulting in what the report said is unsuitable for residential use.

To comment on the proposal, visit http://www.angf35eis.com/Comments.aspx

Full Draft F-35A EIS: http://www.angf35eis.com/Resources/Documents/Draft_F-35A_EIS_Executive_Summary_August_2019.pdf