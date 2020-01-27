Proposed "Amazon Hub" could bring hundreds of jobs to Madison

Amazon could be coming to Madison’s East Side and could be bringing hundreds of jobs with them, according to a city report.

The project would turn an industrial building located at 3650 Milwaukee Street into an “Amazon Hub” package distribution facility.

Amazon is proposing to tear down the northern half of the former Swiss Colony facility. They are proposing to use 116,242-square feet of the remaining building for a package delivery facility for packages from fulfillment centers.

The developer, Quam Engineering, LLC., wants to then create 500 delivery vehicle spaces and 204 employee parking stalls to surround the “Amazon Hub.” The 3630 property site would contain approximately 200 of the 709 proposed parking stalls.

The plans for a portion of the proposed site were slated to be considered at the Madison Plan Commission Monday night.

Quam wants to build a driveway, surface parking, and stormwater management facility at 3630 Milwaukee Street to support “the partial demolition and reuse of the adjacent industrial building” for the Amazon Hub.

The developer asked the Plan Commission on Monday to approve the purchase of the vacant three –acre property from Duren Income Trust. According to online records, the property was assessed at $339,000 in 2019.

The plans for the larger 13.3-acre property at 3650 Milwaukee Street is not being considered by the Plan Commission on Monday.

The report states the owner of 3650 Milwaukee Street, Leo Ritter and Company has filed plans with the Zoning administrator for pan approval. Final approval of those plans by the City is still pending.

Amazon would then lease the property from Leo Ritter and Company.

