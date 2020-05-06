Proposed bill would forgive student debt for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients

A bill proposed in Congress would forgive all student debt loans held by health care workers fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-New York) says the bill she is introducing offers total student loan forgiveness to health care workers who apply.

Maloney's proposed bill now heads to three committees - Education and Labor, Financial Services and Ways and Means- and if it passes in those committees, it will need to get a majority vote by the U.S. House of Representatives before heading to the U.S. Senate and finally President Donald Trump.

"Health care workers are worrying about their own health and how it will affect their families," Maloney said in a written statement.

"They should not have to worry about their financial security after the crisis has passed," Maloney says.