Proposed bills would allow felons to vote upon release

Two bills proposed Wednesday aim to change felon voting rights.

Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to allow felons the ability to vote after being released from prison.

One of the bills would allow felons to vote upon release from prison regardless of their parole or probation.

The second would end what's called "prison gerrymandering.”

"Counting prisoners as residents of the prison distorts democracy on state and local levels by artificially inflating the political representation of certain areas that have prisons,” said Rep. David Crowley at the Capitol Wednesday.

Right now the areas that have prisons are able to count the prisoners as part of district population, though prisoners cannot vote.

