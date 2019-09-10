Proposed project would help bring back remains of 1,500 MIA Wisconsin soldiers

A proposed piece of legislation will help bring the remains of more than 1,500 Wisconsin service members missing in action back home.

The bill would provide new funds to the UW Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project, to assist with the recovery, identification and repatriation of Wisconsin MIA service members.

The lead biologist with the project, Dr. Chris Bradfield, says that with the proposal, DNA identification processes could be shortened from months to just days.

"Each of these goals will save precious time, especially when considered in the context of aging family members,” Bradfield says.