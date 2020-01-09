Prosecutors recommend probation for teen's hoax SWAT calls

A prosecutor in Ohio has recommended a one-year sentence with credit for time served for a 17-year-old boy charged with making hoax 911 calls to authorities in a half-dozen states.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports David Dorbish Jr. entered guilty pleas Wednesday in court in Youngstown, Ohio, to multiple counts of making terroristic threats, making false alarms, identity fraud and telecommunications harassment.

Dorbish was accused of making calls from his Youngstown home about hostage situations and other emergencies. A 2018 call to Dodge County, Wisconsin, shut down a highway.

Authorities in New York, Florida, California, New Jersey and Indiana also received calls.