'It's up to us as parents': Protecting your children from online exploitation

Local and state law enforcement officials report yearly increases in the number of cases of kids being exploited over the internet.

Officials say parents are the first line of defense as they can teach their kids about internet safety.

When an internet platform sees evidence of exploitation, they have to report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The reports are called cybertips.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force keeps track of cybertips reported to them by NCMEC.

From 2014 to 2018, the number of cases of exploitation reported by internet platforms each year grew by almost a thousand, from 1,274 in 2014 to 2,198 in 2018.

So far in 2019, the ICAC Task Force estimates there have been 2,600 cypertips.

"We can't protect every child, the police can't do that," warned Julie Johnson, detective sergeant with the Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit. "The predators are coming into your own home through your children's internet."

Johnson said this means parents have to be involved. She recommended monitoring kids' activity online and talking to them about internet safety, including what personal information should not give out.

"The younger the child, the more you need to supervise them, you need to know their passwords, you need to know their apps, you need to know what they're doing on them," Johnson advised.

Johnson also said that kids often know about various apps and platforms before their parents and are smarter about how to use them.

She told parents one red flag is if their kids have two similar apps on their device that seem innocent at first glance, like two calculator apps. One of those could be more than it seems.

"There is a calculator app that is actually a hidden app, it's called a hidden app because you can hide images and messages in this calculator app that has a secret password and it will not show up anywhere else on your phone," Johnson explained.

Johnson also said that certain behaviors from kids might be a sign that something is wrong.

"If you have eight, nine, 10-year-olds...closing their laptop when you come in the room, hiding their cellphone or quickly turning it off, find out why," she said.

Johnson explained that no one app is responsible for predators finding and exploiting children, so she cannot recommend one or two apps that kids should stay away from.

Johnson said she has seen cases of exploitation everywhere, even on apps like Pinterest.

Dana Miller, a member of Wisconsin's ICAC Task Force agrees, but she said there are certain types of apps that come with more inherent risk.

"Apps that allow for live streaming, you should definitely be having some conversations about what's acceptable for live streaming," Miller said, adding, "Apps that have anonymous features, those have a little bit of a higher risk level. Apps that have dating functions, those can have a higher risk level."

Tyler Schueffner works as the Street Outreach Program Coordinator at Briarpatch Youth Services. He said several kids that the organization work with have been victims of exploitation in some way.

Schueffner explained that some children are more vulnerable than other.

"How many times has a kid run away? How many times have they been involved in formal systems, foster care, juvenile justice? Those are predictors for crimes of exploitation," Schueffner explained.

However, exploitation can happen to anyone, so parents have to make sure they know what their kids are interacting with online.

"It's just up to us as parents and guardians to be checking in on their online lives the same way that we check in on their offline lives," Miller said.

Both the Madison Police Department Special Victims Unit and the ICAC Task Force have more information about online crimes and resources for parents to help start conversations with their kids.