Rolling protest causes shutdowns along West Beltline Highway

Protesters took to their cars Tuesday afternoon for a different kind of march.

Dozens of vehicles have flooded the West Beltline Highway, leading a march along the highway, and shutting down traffic between Stoughton Road and John Nolen Drive, the Madison Police Department tweeted.

According to MPD, the march is disrupting traffic back to Verona Road. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

"This is a fluid situation with protest elements, some on foot, and some in vehicles, arriving at the highway in different places," MPD wrote.

This story is still developing NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.