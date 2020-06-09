Protester who attended Stevens Point rally tests positive for COVID-19

A protester who attended a rally in Stevens Point has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

The Portage County Health Department announced on Tuesday that health officials are now working to inform anyone who attended the same rally about the positive case.

Health officials are encouraging anyone who attended the rally to get tested at the Portage County Health and Human Services Department facility at 817 Whiting Ave. in Stevens Point. The Wisconsin National Guard is assisting with the testing there, on Wednesday, June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., our sister station WSAW reports.