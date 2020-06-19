Protesters attend Juneteenth rally in downtown Madison

Organizers of the Juneteenth rally in downtown Madison Friday say the event was originally planned as a small gathering. But when word got out on social media, interest grew and so did the crowd.

The Juneteenth rally in Madison Friday (Source: WMTV)

They say the goal is to celebrate Black freedom while continuing to fight for it. The day began in Olin Park with yoga sessions, spoken word performances and voter registration.

Now, other community groups have joined, and marched to Dane County Jail, calling for a mass bailout organized by "Free the 350 Bail Fund"

That group has been raising money to free people from Dane County Jail during the pandemic. In less than 24 hours, an online fundraiser has already raised nearly $13,000 of its $100,000 goal.

Also in Madison, at the Allaint Energy Center, the African American Council of Churches celebrated, where volunteers gave away gift cards totaling $50,000.

About 1,000 people arrived in the last couple of hours. Each household drove up and received a box of fresh produce and meat.

Second Harvest supplied the food and Dane County Transportation services delivered the food to those who couldn’t make it here themselves.

"Well it's important to everybody to be able to do this to give and receive,” said attendee Mark Goldsby. “I hope in the future that I can give back like today, because not everyone is as blessed as a lot of other people can be, so you do what you can and you give what you can and be thankful for what you have."