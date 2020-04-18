Protesters call Gov. Evers to end 'Safer at Home' order

Dozens of protesters gathered in Brookfield, Wis. Saturday afternoon to express their concern about the extended stay-at-home order, which has closed all non-essential businesses and thrust many into financial instability in Wisconsin.

Protests in Brookfield, Wis. Sarurday against the stay-at-home order. (Source: via FOX6)

Video taken at the scene of the protests shows several dozen - perhaps even a hundred - protesters, waving American flags and chanting as cars pass by, honking in support.

The protest, called "Liberate Wisconsin," was organized several days after Gov. Tony Evers ordered an extension of the 'Safer at Home' order, until May 26.

Another stay-at-home protest, called the "Freedom Rally," is scheduled at the Capitol Building in Madison on Friday, April 24, the day the 'Safer at Home' order was set to expire if not extended.

While many called the extension necessary to help flatten the curve and halt the spread of COVID-19, others say the order is destroying businesses and residents' financial stability.

GOP leaders even say they are considering legal action against the governor. Gov. Evers meanwhile says that if the order is not extended, Wisconsin will backtrack on any progress made so far under the stay-at-home order.