Protesters call state lawmakers to stop Cardinal Hickory Creek Transmission Line project

Protesters gathered to discuss opposition to the Cardinal Hickory Creek Transmission Line at the State Capitol Friday afternoon.

Protesters at the State Capitol Friday.

State regulators approved the contentious power line project last month.

Protesters say the public service commission's decision was made without consideration of opinion from the public or from municipalities.

They're hoping for intervention from state leaders.

"The ideal situation would be that the governor and legislators come out and speak to us as protesters about this great big giant transmission line that is going to damage southern Wisconsin,” said Dr. Gloria Belken.

A spokesperson for the public service commission says the line will offer a range of benefits for Wisconsin.

The project is expected to cost approximately $492 million dollars with about 67-million of the cost falling on Wisconsin.

