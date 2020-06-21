Protesters call for change after University Ave. hit-and-run

Protesters are making their way towards University Avenue from John Nolen Drive after a woman was hit by a pickup truck on University Avenue Sunday.

Organizers are demanding change in police policy after they say police used pepper spray to disperse people from the scene and an ambulance did not arrive until 30 minutes after the victim was hit by the pickup truck.

They began the protest at James Madison Park around 3:30 and marched to John Nolen Drive blocking traffic. They are heading towards the scene of the hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning at the Frances Street intersection.

“We’re upset, we’re angry,” said Sire with the What’s Next Forum. “There’s a lot of pain right now, there’s a lot of anger. I’m upset. What does it take for change to happen. We preach peace, we march in peace, we ask for peace, we ask for justice, but until something actually happens, nothing happens. So, what’s next? That’s what I really want to know.”

NBC15 called the Madison Police Department to ask if pepper spray was used, the officer-in-charge said she was unsure if pepper spray was used, and had the information that was provided in the incident report. She said it is an ongoing investigation, and could not clarify what “uncooperative” meant in terms of the hit-and-run incident.

“With all the mixed stories going around, it’s apparent to everyone, police did not put as much effort into the victim, as they did everyone else in the community,” said Ebony Anderson-Carter. “They treated everyone else in the community like suspects, and were more focused on the suspects rather than being focused on the victim laying there for her life. She could have gotten out of there quicker.”

Madison Police said the truck drove through a crowd near the University Avenue and Frances Street intersection at 2:25 a.m. and the driver left the area before police arrived. They said they had to deal with several uncooperative people while attending to the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Madison Police say they are actively investigating the incident and are reviewing surveillance video to determine the truck driver's identity. They have not released if the incident was racially motivated.

Anyone wit information on the incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.