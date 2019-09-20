Protesters from Madison take part in global climate strike

On Friday, people from countless cities across the U.S., including Madison, left work and school to strike on behalf of climate change.

It was all a part of the 'Global Climate Strike Movement,' which was led mostly by young people concerned about the future of the planet.

Hundreds of marchers walked from the steps of the Capitol building in Madison to the Madison Gas and Electric building downtown..

"If we all rise up together, change is possible and change is inevitable," said a volunteer with the Beyond Coal Coalition, Heather Driscoll.

Protesters called on the energy company to transition to 100 percent clean energy by 2030.

A spokesperson for MG&E , Steve Schultz, said they share the same goals.

"We share the urgency, we are aggressively working to add more renewable energies to our mix," he said.

Many young protesters said they were inspired by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist.

One of the organizers of the rally and executive director for Wisconsin-based Youth Climate Action Team, Max Prestigiacomo, said it is up to youth to lead the way.

"I lost hope, and then I saw Greta, a child who is traditionally disenfranchised standing up to her government, and it's inspiring to see students and my peers out here striking and demanding change," he said.

Activists of all ages rallied and called for change.

"I think people need to see that kids can do whatever they want to do and that we can make a change," said one 12-year-old protester, Eva Hecht.

After striking outside of MG&E's building, marchers walked back to the Capitol and demanded Gov. Tony Evers declare a state of climate emergency.