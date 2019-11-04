Protesters gather around ‘Baby Trump’ balloon ahead of president’s visit to downtown Lexington

Protesters are flying a “Baby Trump” balloon ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Lexington, Kentucky on Monday.

The inflatable Trump caricature in a diaper is often flown ahead of visits from the president as a rallying symbol for protesters, while many supporters call it a disrespectful way to portray the president.

"It's a big piece of art that travels the world and worth seeing," Morgan Cain said. "It's the freedom of America to say whatever you want to say in the form of art."

The 20-foot-tall balloon arrived in Lexington after a successful online fundraiser brought in $5,000.

Thousands of Trump supporters are in Lexington, as the president is planning to make a last-minute push for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Tuesday’s election. Bevin is in what polls suggest is a close race with Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.

Beshear spent Monday campaigning in portions of western and central Kentucky on the eve of the election.