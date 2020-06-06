Protesters gather for an eighth night at the Capitol Square

Saturday marked another peaceful night of protests in Madison as hundreds gathered downtown.

Fourth night of protests in downtown Madison (Source: Lou Thao/WMTV)

Music, dancing, and chanting could be heard from the capitol square on day eight of demonstrations. Organizers say connecting with the youth is one of their goals. In addition they hope to make policy changes and ensure justice is served.

At last check, there were no incidents of violence or looting related to Saturday’s demonstrations.

