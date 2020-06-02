Protesters hand flowers to Madison Police Officers: "Remarkable and kind moment"

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- It appears a much-welcomed peace offering was made between protesters and officers with the Madison Police Department, after police shared a photo of an officer with a flower tucked into his jacket.
That peace offering also seems to have come from an organizer of Monday's protest.
The officer was with a group of police wearing riot gear that planned to intervene if looting and vandalism restarted along State Street.
Madison Police PIO Joel DeSpain shared that officer's account:
"We formed a line in front of Grace Episcopal Church, when we were approached by three protesters. As I recall, two were black men, and one was a black woman. The woman informed SET that the peaceful protest was over, and she was leaving. She went on to tell us that she would go down to the top of State Street, encourage the group to leave, and inform them that the protest was over. The woman made clear that whoever remained would know that their decision could carry a consequence. The woman then headed down to the top of State Street, and I could hear her voice in what I understood to be an attempt to speak with the group. The woman returned back to our position, and she wished SET a safe night. Her group also handed out flowers to SET officers, and I do not know an officer who turned the offer down. Many officers carried the flowers on them during the subsequent clear of State Street (after looting broke out)."
"Obviously, this week has been extremely challenging for so many. I thought it was incredibly brave for these three individuals to approach the police, and offer a gesture of kindness. This demonstrated to me what almost all of us recognize - many of those in the crowd wish to lawfully express their constitutional liberties, and only a small group of people are causing the chaos we have seen. SET is absolutely committed to protecting lawful protest, and this commitment is why I joined the team. Unfortunately, SET's responsibilities to public safety limit our ability to engage in a conversation about what is happening while in hard gear, but many SET officers noted how remarkable and kind this moment was."