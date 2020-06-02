Protesters hand flowers to Madison Police Officers: "Remarkable and kind moment"

It appears a much-welcomed peace offering was made between protesters and officers with the Madison Police Department, after police shared a photo of an officer with a flower tucked into his jacket.

That peace offering also seems to have come from an organizer of Monday's protest.

The officer was with a group of police wearing riot gear that planned to intervene if looting and vandalism restarted along State Street.

Madison Police PIO Joel DeSpain shared that officer's account: