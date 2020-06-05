Protesters hold event at James Madison Park, closes Gorham for several hours

Protesters continue to take their message against injustice to neighborhoods in Madison's Isthmus.

The protest at James Madison Park on Friday (Source: WMTV)

This time it was at James Madison Park, where protesters not only held signs and chanted but also enjoyed a free meal in the sun. The protest was held in honor of Brianna Taylor, a black woman who was killed by police as she slept in her bed in Louisville in March.

Police did close East Gorham Street running along the park for the protesters for several hours.

Friday's event was organized by Urban Triage and Freedom Inc., two of the major organizers of protests in Madison since last Saturday. During Friday's event, a game of kick-ball was also held, to raise money for both of the organizations.

Organizers tell NBC15 News that they want to keep things peaceful, to stay positive and keep the attention on the issues.