Protesters honking through downtown Madison, demanding election delay

Drivers were circling the streets of downtown Madison on Tuesday morning protesting the start of in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic and trying to get the election delayed.

Honking their horns with their flashers on, the protestors were demanding Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to use emergency powers to postpone the voting.

A caravan protest is happening around City Hall. Cars are honking and circling the building with their flashers on. It’s to call Andrea Palm Wisconsin Secretary of Health & Human Services to use her power to pass an emergency health order to postpone the elections. pic.twitter.com/3TTSBCznAq — Amelia Jones NBC15 (@AmeliaJonesTV) April 7, 2020

Other protesters were seen on foot carrying signs with messages such as "Postpone Election Now" and "Lives are at stake so is our democracy."

Voting in the Spring Election and Presidential Primary began Tuesday morning after a flurry of legal wrangling the previous day. Early Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers ordered the election postponed for more than two months, until June 9, only to be rebuffed by the state Supreme Court just hours later.

Soon afterward, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that would have extended the deadlines for absentee ballots to be sent. In light of its decision, all voters wishing to cast an absentee ballot must deliver it or have it in the mail and postmarked by Tuesday.