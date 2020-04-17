Protesters plan to rally against extension of Safer at Home order

A rally is being planned outside Wisconsin’s state capitol building to protest the extension of Governor Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

Organizers are planning to hold what they’re calling a Freedom Rally on Friday, April 24th, the same day the governor’s initial emergency order was slated to expire. The demonstration is led by two groups, ReOpen Wisconsin and Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine. Both groups have thousands of followers on its social media pages. They say this movement is a direct response to the state's stay-at-home orders.

Adrianne Melby lives with her family in Burlington. She says the state’s restrictions regarding COVID-19 might be working for some people but for many who are suffering mentally and financially amid the pandemic, things need to change.

Melby is one of several organizers of the ReOpen Wisconsin movement. She hopes something comes of the rally. “Ideally it would be great if Gov. Evers just decided to reopen Wisconsin,” said Melby. She says they're expecting thousands of people to attend and support the rally with no politics involved. “We are definitely hoping this is a bipartisan rally. We don’t stand on either side of the line,” said Melby.

Steve Fettig, Board Chairman at John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy is not part of the rally but agrees its time reopen the state. “It’s a strong Wisconsin tradition and it’s something we should be proud of, when people disagree, they gather together to let their voices be known,” said Fettig. He says it’s time to trust the people of Wisconsin and slowing move into restoring normalcy. “People are being harmed, depression rates are going up,” said Fettig. He says the human element of what’s going on is being ignored.

As a sexual assault survivor, Melby agrees mental health in Wisconsin is being impacted by the current orders to stay home. “Anytime I feel trapped or feel like I’m stuck somewhere, that triggers a lot of issues for me,” said Melby. Melby and other supporters of the ReOpen Wisconsin movement say the Safer at Home order should not exceed past the first of May and that the state government should trust Wisconsinites with recommendations and not restrictions to stay safe.

The extension to Safer at Home includes a few changes like allowing libraries and craft stores to offer curbside pick-up, and reopening golf courses, but Melby says it’s not enough. “The people of Wisconsin have been treated like children or teenagers who have needed to be punished rather than giving us the facts and the numbers and the recommendations and allowing us to make good decisions,” she said.

The rally is planned to take place April 24th at 1pm outside the capitol building. Governor Evers says the capitol grounds have always been part of exercising first amendment rights. He's encouraging anyone who does attend to practice social distancing.

