Protesters rally at Wis. Capitol against stay-home order

Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Tony Evers to lift his extended "Safer at Home" order.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about six dozen protesters rallied to call on Evers to change his mind.

Last week Evers extended his "Safer at Home" order until after Memorial Day to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But the demonstrators carried signs rejecting the idea that the threat of infection is worth the damage business closings are having on the economy.

Wisconsin reported nine more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's death toll to 220.

The state recorded 147 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 4,346.

