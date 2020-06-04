Protesters slowing traffic on the Beltline

As rush hour approaches, demonstrators are taking to Madison's Beltline once again for a slow rolling protest.

After taking off along Park Street around 4 p.m., the protesters got onto the Beltline, heading west. As of 4:20 p.m., the Madison Police Department was warning people to avoid that intersection because of traffic delays.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., they were reportedly approaching the Fish Hatchery Road interchange.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will have updates as the protest continues down the highway.