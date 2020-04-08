Proud dad Giannis gives first look at his baby

The Greek Freak gave fans their first glimpse at his little freak.

On Tuesday Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a picture on Instagram of his newborn son, Liam, with the simple message, ‘Hello World.’ Wearing Nike gear and an Air Jordan hat, the tyke is sitting in his car seat for the photo.

The proud papa and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger welcomed their baby boy into the world back in February. At the time, they shared a picture of the infant in his crib, but with his face covered by a smiling baby emoji.

With the NBA still on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully they are getting in some great family bonding time right now.

