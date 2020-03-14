Dane County health officials ban religious gatherings with more than 250 people

Public Health Madison and Dane County is expanding it's order limiting gatherings of 250 or more people to include religious gatherings.

Effective Saturday, March 14 at 4:00 p.m., religious groups or services with more than 250 people are ordered to stop.

“Limiting large gatherings of people is an important tool to prevent the spread of illness. We would like to thank all the places of worship who have taken measures to protect their patron’s health and safety regardless of gathering size,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

At this time, for gatherings with fewer than 250 attendees, Public Health Madison & Dane County strongly recommends the following precautionary steps:

• Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions that are at increased risk of COVID-19 are encouraged not to attend (including employees)

• Social distancing recommendations should be met (limit contact of people within 6 feet from each other for 10 minutes or longer)

• Proper hand hygiene and sanitation available to all attendees and employees

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Many places of worship have canceled services this weekend, or announced plans to move services online.


