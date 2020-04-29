Public Health Madison and Dane County to get $600K from CARES Act

The Madison-area's public health department is set to receive more than $600,000 from the CARES Act to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint release Wednesday, the City of Madison and Dane County said that they are amending their respective 2020 budgets in order to allocate $694,068 to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

City and county officials say that $250,000 of that money will be specifically used to support people who are in isolation.

Money will also be spent to create eight staff positions: two public health nurse positions, four disease intervention specialists and two communications specialists.

As a joint city/county public health department, funding amendments for Public Health Madison and Dane County must be approved by the city and the county.

If the Madison Common Council and the County Board of Supervisors approve the budget amendment, the new budgets are estimated to be effective on June 1, 2020.

“This is a necessary investment for the health and safety of our community. Now more than ever nuanced, timely, and culturally relevant outreach is critical to our success in keeping people safe and healthy,” said Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway in a statement.

“Providing isolation support and contact tracers bolsters our ability to contain illness and is instrumental to getting Dane County on a path to recovery. Our public health department has done a phenomenal job responding to this pandemic, but we have a long way to go. This funding gives them some much needed resources and tools to continue to respond to, and contain, COVID-19,” said County Executive Parisi.