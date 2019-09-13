Public Health needs your help finding dog that bit woman outside Jennifer Street Market

The Department of Public Health needs your help finding a dog that bit a woman in Madison on Thursday.

Public Heath says it happened around 7:15 p.m. outside the Jennifer Street Market on Madison’s near east side.

The dog is described as a Boston terrier with black and white fur.

The dog may have bitten the woman as she was trying to break up a fight between the dog and its owner. Both the victim and the dog owner had British accents, Public Health says.

If you know where the dog might be, Public Health asks you to contact Dane County Dispatch at (608) 255-2345.

