Public Service Commission tells utility companies to suspend disconnections

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) told water, electric, and natural gas utilities to stop disconnecting residential service for nonpayment until the state public health emergency has been lifted.

Utility companies are also to make attempts to reconnect services that have been disconnected.

The PSC issued the directive on Friday.

Once the public health emergency for COVID-19 is lifted, a utility company may disconnect service to a property if a payment or payment arrangement has not been established.

Wisconsin is currently under a winter moratorium on disconnections of water, electric, and natural gas service when used for home heating. The moratorium runs until April 15 and would typically allow for disconnections for nonpayment to resume.