Public has the chance to meet finalists for Madison superintendent this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board will be holding public sessions for three finalists for the district superintendent this week.
The sessions are to provide teachers, staff and parents the chance to meet the finalists in person before one is chosen to lead the school district.
When:
6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
Where:
Jan. 14: Dr. Marguerite Vanden WynGaard,
East High School, Margaret Williams Theater
2222 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Jan.15: Dr. Matthew Gutiérre
East High School, Margaret Williams Theater
2222 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Jan.16: Dr. George Eric Thomas
La Follette High School, Auditorium
702 Pflaum Rd. Madison, WI 53704