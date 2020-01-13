Public has the chance to meet finalists for Madison superintendent this week

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board will be holding public sessions for three finalists for the district superintendent this week.

The sessions are to provide teachers, staff and parents the chance to meet the finalists in person before one is chosen to lead the school district.

When:

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Where:

Jan. 14: Dr. Marguerite Vanden WynGaard,

East High School, Margaret Williams Theater

2222 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Jan.15: Dr. Matthew Gutiérre

East High School, Margaret Williams Theater

2222 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Jan.16: Dr. George Eric Thomas

La Follette High School, Auditorium

702 Pflaum Rd. Madison, WI 53704

