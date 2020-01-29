Public hearing postponed for animal abuse bill

On Wednesday, Wisconsin State Senators were scheduled to hold a public hearing for a bill that would strengthen protections for animals, but it was taken off the agenda.

It's similar to a bill commonly known as 'Misty's Law,' that was introduced in 2018, but did not make it through the legislature.

‘Miisty's Law' outlined harsher punishments for people convicted of hurting animals.

It was inspired by a black lab named ‘Misty’ who was abused and left on the side of the road in Columbia County in 2016.

"While I was an animal advocate previously, Misty really got me fired up to advocate for abused animals and through my experience with former rescue sites I've realized what a wide-spread problem it is and how much attention needs to be brought to it," former Columbia County Humane Society board member Brad Palmer said.

Public officials at the committee meeting said they're rescheduling so everyone who shows up to the public hearing will have enough time to speak.