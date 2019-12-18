Public meeting in Jan. for Dodge Co. bridge construction projects

Two bridges over U.S. Highway 151 are scheduled to be under construction as early as 2021, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials.

WisDOT announced a public meeting on Jan. 15 to discuss the County Highway B and County Highway M projects.

Officials say the proposed project involves polymer overlays and other minor repairs to the CTH B bridge over US 151 in Beaver Dam and the CTH M northbound off-ramp over US 151 in Waupun. The polymer overlay treatment adds waterproofing and increases traction on the driving surface. Construction is currently scheduled for 2022, but could occur as early as 2021.

The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Municipal Building. Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display.