Public memorial scheduled for Madison mother, daughter killed in Hawaii helicopter crash

A public memorial has been scheduled for a Madison, Wis. mother and daughter killed in a helicopter crash in Hawaii last year.

The memorial will celebrate the lives of Amy, 47, and Jocelyn Gannon, 13, at The Sylvee at 25 S. Livingston St. in Madison on Friday, January 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Amy and Jocelyn were aboard a sightseeing helicopter tour of the Na Pali Coast in Hawaii when the helicopter suddenly crashed. Amy and Jocelyn, as well as three other adults and two children, were killed in the crash.

According to their family, anyone who knew them are welcome to attend the memorial on Friday.

Speakers at the event include Sen. Tammy Baldwin, AJ Carr (founder of Building Bosses & Actor), Dina Nina Martinez (founder of Lady Laughs Comedy), Sagashus Levingston (founder of Infamous Mothers), and Heather Wentler (co-founder of Doyenne).

The memorial fund has also been created to honor Amy and Jocelyn by supporting women’s empowerment and wildlife conservation. The fund has already raised more than $8,000 in the first few days, according to the family.

Amy Gannon served on the faculty at Edgewood College for nearly ten years. She served as Interim Dean of the School of Business for two years. She also was a so-founder of the consulting firm, Doyenne, in Madison.

Gannon and her family were visiting Hawaii for a holiday vacation.

CLICK HERE to donate to the memorial fund.