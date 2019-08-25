Punt, Pass and Kick for cancer research

As summer winds down, football season is starting to heat up. On Sunday, area kids used their passion for the game to help others.

This year marks the second annual Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Starr Children’s Fund Punt Pass and Kick Competition.

The tournament raises funds for pediatric cancer care and research. Organizers say it’s a great way for kids to use their favorite pastime to help their peers in need.

“I think the biggest thing is just kids helping kids. I think showing kids that being involved in sports and athletics is a privilege and just giving them a way to give back to kids that maybe don't have that opportunity,” says Michelle Bell, event director. “There's a lot of kids that are stuck in the hospitals, and they can't compete and they can't run around and be kids."

Similar events were held on Sunday in the Milwaukee area and Fox Valley. At last year’s event, kids raised $50,000.

