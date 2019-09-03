Puppies tossed in Fond du Lac retention pond; two from Georgia arrested

The Fond du Lac Humane Society say two puppies are receiving treatment after being tossed into a retention pond.

On Monday, the humane society received a call to help Fond du Lac police with dogs, estimated to be 8 or 9 weeks old.

A concerned citizen took video of the two people throwing the puppies in the pond at W. Rolling Meadows Dr. and S. Hickory St.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman from Georgia. Police say witnesses saw the man spin one of the puppies 360 degrees before throwing it 10 to 20 feet out into the pond.

The puppies are receiving treatment for aspiration pneumonia -- also known as water in the lungs -- and exposure to blue-green algae.

Police are holding the Georgia couple in the Fond du Lac County Jail on possible criminal charges of mistreatment of animals and party to the crime of mistreatment of animals.

It's been a difficult few days for the Fond du Lac Humane Society. They recently took in a dog that was abandoned in a home after its owners moved out.

"Gauging from the amount of feces and urine that was inside the house as well as the condition of the dog it's been probably close to at least three weeks before someone has taken care of this dog," said Renee Webb, Fond du Lac Humane Society manager.

"This boy can use all the hopes and prayers he can get right now."