Puppy found in Ohio believed to have drugs in its system

Toby, a puppy found in Portsmouth, is recovering after being rescued and found with toxins in his system.

Amanda Timberlake with Cabin Critters Rescue saw a video of the puppy, crying inside a crate. She says the home where he was rescued from had no electricity or running water.

"The vets believe, too, that he's gotten into some form of illicit street drug," Timberlake said.

Estimated to be three months old, the pup is named Toby. He's been put on seizure medication to help treat some of the neurological responses to the toxins.

"After he gets his medicine he's kind of just like chill, it kind of makes him a little lethargic," Timberlake said.

The group says they could always use donations of dog food, blankets, wet wipes, cat food, cat littler, toys, etc. They're also looking for volunteers.

"When people give pets away for free, that's the most dangerous thing they can do," Timberlake said. "Then these dogs wind up in the wrong hands. These people can't even take care of their selves, let alone an animal."

Toby is not available for adoption yet. He'll need to be weaned off medicine first.

"They're so helpless," Timberlake said. "They need someone who's going to be able to afford vet care or someone who's going to love them and protect them and watch over them."

Toby is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to the quick response of the volunteers getting him to the veterinarian in time to flush his system. They don't expect him to have any long-term effects from the drugs.

