Puppy looking for fresh start after being thrown from car in Madison

A puppy is looking for a new forever home after it was thrown out of a moving car in Madison, says the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS).

Spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot says the two-month old puppy was found by a woman who saw the dog being thrown out of the car window on Park Street. The puppy, named Kringle, was taken to UW Veterinary Care and was later transferred to the humane society.

Once at DCHS, veterinarians discovered Kringle had a fractured leg and it was determined amputation would give Kringle the best chance at a happy and healthy future, says DeGroot.

“Despite all these traumatic events, Kringle’s loving personality can’t help but shine through,” says DeGroot. “As soon as you stepped into his kennel, Kringle would excitedly greet you with a tail wag and flop over for belly rubs.”

Kringle is currently recovering with a foster family and once he is healed, he will return to DCHS looking for a fresh start in the new year.

