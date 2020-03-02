Puppy lost after rollover crash reunited with its owners

A puppy has been reunited with its owners after a rollover crash.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday a car was speeding and making unsafe lane changes on I-90/94 heading west near Portage when the driver hit a pickup truck. The car lost control, and hit an SUV, forcing it off the road.

The SUV with a 20-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, and a small black puppy inside rolled three times before landing up against a tree. The puppy was ejected from the SUV during the crash.

While the two inside the SUV were taken to the hospital, a state trooper and deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office searched the area and found the puppy, that was uninjured. They were able to reunite the puppy with its owners at the hospital. All three are expected to be okay.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash, and said multiple charges are pending for the reckless driver.