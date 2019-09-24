Puppy training to be child service dog visits Madison fire station

Madison firefighters at Station 5 were paid a special visit by a furry friend named Buddy, who is training as a service dog to help children in need.

The Madison Fire Department posted to Twitter saying that “it was time for him to learn what a firefighter looks like in gear.”

Station 5 was paid a special visit recently by a neighbor named Buddy! Buddy's in training to become a service dog working with kids, and it was time for him to learn what a firefighter looks like in gear! Read about Buddy's visit on the #MFDBlog! https://t.co/4VkgWOkzPC #Madison pic.twitter.com/ivwlvUygPx — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) September 24, 2019

Buddy is being trained through a program called Dogs In Vests. This organization works to get dogs trained and paired with a child in need, the department says on its website.

Buddy and his trainer, Bob, stopped by the station to show Buddy that firefighters in their gear won’t hurt the child he will help.

To help Buddy out, Firefighter Sean Emberson geared up and began to play with Buddy. "They hit it off right away!" the department says.

“Bob, Buddy, and their family live in Engine 5’s neighborhood. It was an honor to meet them both!!” the fire department says on its website.