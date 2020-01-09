Puppy who lost his leg after being thrown from a car finds his new home

A brave puppy who lost part of his leg after being tossed from moving vehicle over the holidays has found his fur-ever home!

The Dane Co. Humane Society shared the great news on its website, adding that the pup is healthy, happy, and excited to start the new year with his new family.

Kringle captured hearts around the Madison-area after the Dane Co. Humane Society shared his sad story. Hangar Clinic's Chad Bieri even offered to help make a prosthetic leg for him.

DCHS spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot says the two-month old puppy was found by a woman who saw the dog being thrown out of the car window on Park Street. The puppy, named Kringle, was taken to UW Veterinary Care and was later transferred to the humane society.

Once at DCHS, veterinarians discovered Kringle had a fractured leg and it was determined amputation would give Kringle the best chance at a happy and healthy future, says DeGroot.

And, now it looks like he may have found it!