Purple gun found in bag at Milwaukee airport

A loaded, purple handgun was found Thursday in a woman’s carry-on bag at Milwaukee International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The agency says its officers detected the gun and detained the Milwaukee woman for questioning. The gun was temporarily confiscated and officers reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the airport as well.

The woman, whose name was not released, was questioned before being allowed to take the gun back to her vehicle.

It was the second time this year that a gun was found at Mitchell this year. Sixteen of them were spotted there last year, tying it with 2017 for the highest number in the past five years.

The TSA points out that when someone is caught with a firearm at a checkpoint, that lane is shut down until the whole incident is resolved, so such incidents can cause major delays for other drivers as well.

UPDATE: The TSA issued corrected numbers saying this is the second handgun found at the airport. The story has been updated to reflect the change.