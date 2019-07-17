Putting against Pancreatic Cancer at the Oaks Golf Course

Golfers will be uniting in Cottage Grove on August 3 to join the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Putting Against Pancreatic Cancer is a day of celebration in memory of those who have lost, are bravely fighting, and those who will eventually battle the disease.

All proceeds from the event at The Oaks Golf Course will be donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center for pancreatic cancer research.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. It has the lowest five-year survival rate of any major cancer, at 8%.