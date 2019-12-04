QB Russell Wilson takes young athletes on Giving Tuesday shopping spree

One-time Wisconsin Badger quarterback Russell Wilson took the Giving Tuesday message to heart, surprising a group of at-risk young athletes with $200 gift cards for Dick's Sporting Goods before taking them on a shopping spree at the store.

Afterwards, Wilson, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks, presented a check to the kids' organization, the Bellevue-based nonprofit Ranier Athletes, with a $25,000 grant from the sporting goods chain's foundation.

Ranier Athletes partners with dozens of community sports leagues and sponsors and mentors hundreds of students in the Seattle-area, aiming to give them support both on and off the field.

The Why Not Foundation, founded by Wilson and his wife Ciara, had teamed up with Dick's and its Sports Matter program for the Giving Tuesday celebration.