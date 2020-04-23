Questions still loom on how police will respond to Madison protests

Wisconsin state and local officials aren’t saying what will happen when protesters descend on downtown Madison on Friday to demonstrate against the current ‘Safer at Home’ order, which is set to remain in place until after Memorial Day.

The state Department of Administration confirmed that a request for an event at the statehouse that expected to draw 1,000 people was denied on Monday, on the grounds it violated the order’s ban on mass gatherings.

The Capitol Police Department would be tasked with handling any protests that happened on Capitol grounds, however the DOA was tight-lipped on its preparations, saying they do not usually share that information for the safety and security of those involved.

An agency spokesperson, Molly Dillman Vidal, told NBC15 the officers’ mission statement includes that they are there to protect everyone’s civil liberties, including their rights to free speech and assembly; however, she added they are also there to protect people’s health and welfare.

Additionally, she quoted Chief David Erwin’s oft used sentiment, “A good day for a Capitol Police Officer is to not make an arrest, not take anyone to jail, not need to cite anyone, and to have helped others.”

When asked about the Madison Police Department’s role in the protests, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain referred NBC15 News to Capitol Police, noting that events on Capitol grounds, are their jurisdiction. He did say that officers will be monitoring the situation because whatever happens past the curb is in MPD’s ballpark.

DeSpain added that officers downtown monitoring the demonstration will be wearing health-related personal protective equipment.

No road closures are currently planned, city Traffic Engineer Tom Mohr said, but streets could end up being blocked off if authorities deem it necessary for public safety.

People gathering at the Capitol on Friday are expected to be urging state officials to lift some or all of the health restrictions imposed as Wisconsin battled the coronavirus pandemic. Similar protests also happened over the weekend, including one in Brookfield that drew approximately 1,000 people.

A Facebook Event page promoting the demonstration has been removed from the social media giant’s website. NBC15 has reached out to the company to find out if that was taken down by the original owner or the company.