Quintez Cephus cleared to play for Badgers

Updated: Fri 12:42 PM, Aug 23, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) -- Quintez Cephus tweeted late Friday morning that he was eligible to play for the Badgers.

According to the tweet, Cephus stated:

God is good! So thankful to be eligible to play with my teammates! Thank you everyone who helped get me to this point! #OnWisconsin

Cephus is a wide receiver for the Badgers. Earlier this month, he was acquitted on sexual assault charges in Dane County Circuit Court.

On Aug 19, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the university would readmit Cephus.

Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said Friday that the NCCA has cleared Cephus and he's eligible for the 19th-ranked Badgers, who open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.

 