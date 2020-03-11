READ: Schedule changes in Wisconsin schools and sports amid coronavirus outbreak

NBC15 staff have compiled a list of all schedule changes and other policies enacted at universities, public schools, sports leagues and other institutions in Wisconsin due to the coronavirus.

HIGHER EDUCATION

UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will suspend face-to-face classes and is telling students not to return to school following spring break amid mounting fears of the new coronavirus. Officials will suspend face-to-face instruction beginning March 23, the day classes were set to resume following spring break. The suspension will continue through at least April 10. The university also is urging students not to return to campus following spring break.

Edgewood College

Edgewood College is moving all face-to-face classes online starting March 23 through April 6 at the earliest. Director of Strategic Communications Ed Taylor said in a release that residence halls will not be accessible during spring break unless specially arranged. Residence halls will be closed through 12 p.m. on April 5 at the earliest.

UW-Platteville

UW-Platteville meanwhile says that it will not be halting classes at this time due to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials say they are monitoring the situation and are following all CDC guidelines. The university says it will make a decision whether or not to halt classes by Tuesday, March 17.

UW-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee extended its spring break by an extra week. In a post on its website, Chancellor Mark Mone told faculty, staff, and students that break will run through March 29 “so that UWM can prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended spring break.”

UW-Green Bay

UW-Green Bay announced Wednesday that it will not be holding in-person classes between March 23 and March 28, saying that classes will be "taught via alternative delivery methods" during this time. UW-Green Bay students who are leaving for spring break are also "strongly encouraged" to go home and stay home until further notice, according to the university.

K-12 SCHOOLS

Madison Metropolitan School District

All out-of-state events related to the Madison Metropolitan School District are being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. "The safety of our students is always going to be a priority," Tim LeMonds, MMSD spokesperson said. Canceled events include out-of-state conferences, meetings and field trips. MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says the travel restriction does not affect personal travel at this time.

Verona Area School District

The Verona Area School District is taking steps in case it must halt classes in the future because of the coronavirus. Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Laurie Burgos said in a release Wednesday that the school district is planning for "digital instruction" in case the schools must be closed. In the district's elementary school, all K-5 students would take their iPads home for digital instruction, Burgos says.

Middleton Cross Plains School District

Middleton Cross Plains School District said in a release Wednesday that it is planning to provide classes via internet. In preparation to do so the district is asking students to fill out a survey to find out who needs Chromebooks and internet access, in order to take classes at home.

SPORTS LEAGUES

Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference announced today that beginning Thursday, March 12 fans will be unable to attend the men's basketball conference tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Wisconsin will not play until 11 AM central time on Friday, March 13th. Attendance to conference tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

March Madness

The NCAA has announced that although March Madness basketball tournament games will carry on as scheduled, only essential personnel and family members will be allowed to attend due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association

Wisconsin high school basketball tournaments will still go on as planned this weekend, despite rising fears about the spread of the coronavirus. The WIAA confirmed Wednesday the girls basketball tournament and boys sectional rounds will still be happening this week. Officials plan to keep monitoring the virus' spread and said they will issue a new statement if anything changes with the tournament schedule.